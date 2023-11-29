New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): For the first time, over 85 senior academics from 39 countries, largely Heads of Departments teaching subjects of the Indian Knowledge System, will be coming together in an international meet organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) early next week in Delhi.

"This unique initiative, named as 'Knowledge-India Visitors' Programme and to be held on December 4-5, is aimed at discussing ways and means of promoting higher learning of Indian Knowledge System-related issues all over the world," Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President ICCR, said while briefing media persons at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Kumar Tuhin, DG ICCR and Abhay Kumar, DDG ICCR were also present at this press conference.

"Dozens of Universities abroad teach subjects of Indian Knowledge System like Hindi, Sanskrit or any other Indian language, Buddhist Studies, Indology or India Studies, Yoga, Ayurveda, Indian Classical Music and Dance, etc. However, many of these departments are facing several challenges, like lack of adequate number of students, paucity of funds, absence of adequate number of good research material in local language, etc," as per a press note from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

"This conference, to be inaugurated by Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ayush and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State, will deliberate upon these challenges and try to explore ways and means for facing them through collaborative efforts. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be delivering a valedictory address," the note stated.

There will be a dedicated session for exploring decent career opportunities for these foreign students and to that end, representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, AYUSH, Education and Culture, the Ayurveda Drug Manufacturer Organisation, the Indian Book Publishers Association Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and similar organisations have been invited, Dr Sahasrabuddhe informed.

"The programme will enable ICCR to (i) Hear out the problems/ difficulties faced by the visiting HoDs/academic scholars with a view to provide solutions; (ii) Create a networking platform of distinguished Indologists/HoDs/academic scholars to keep updated with latest developments in these areas; (iii) Create opportunities for Indian Universities and scholars to interact with foreign Indic studies scholars (iv) Create a model on Public Private collaboration to provide stimulus to Indic studies by engaging Industry such as Media, Publishing Houses, Tourism and Pharmacy as employment provider for the students of Indic studies; (v) Prepare a report and share it with line ministries for policy framework," the press note added. (ANI)

