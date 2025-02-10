New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): India will be participating in the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSoCD), scheduled from February 10 to 14 under the leadership of Savitri Thakur, Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India (GoI).

The CSoCD session aims to foster discussions and partnerships on critical social development issues, with a focus on advancing inclusive social policies and promoting social well-being globally.

During the session, India will actively participate in key deliberations. Savitri Thakur, MoS will present India's statement at the Ministerial Forum on the Priority Theme: "Strengthening Solidarity and Social Cohesion" on Tuesday, said Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Indian delegation will also contribute to the discussions on emerging issues like "Policies to Bolster Social Resilience in the Context of More Frequent and Complex Crises" and also participate in discussions on Universal Rights-Based Social Protection Systems.

The Indian delegation will highlight policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening social resilience at the meeting.

The discussions during this Commission for Social Development session are expected to deepen global collaboration in addressing social vulnerabilities and improving resilience in the face of crises. India remains committed to sharing its experiences and learning from global peers to build stronger, more resilient societies. (ANI)

