New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Indian Forest Service officer Chandra Prakash Goyal has been appointed as the Director-General of Forests & Special Secretary (DGF&SS), Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet approved the appointment of the IFoS officer, according to an order dated December 27.

Goyal, a 1986 batch IFS officer was previously the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest under Uttar Pradesh Department of Forest.

He had returned to UP after being on central deputation as Joint Secretary in the Indian Department of Biotechnology (ANI)

