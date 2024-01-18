New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Indian Navy is coordinating with navies of "partners" countries to ensure safe sea passage amid the "resurgence" of piracy attacks, Indian Navy chief Hari Kumar said on Thursday.

The Naval Chief said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of an event at Manekshaw Centre. He asserted that the Indian Navy won't permit any piracy.

Answering the question about the piracy challenge in the Indian Ocean Region, Hari Kumar said: "We have seen that till about last year, piracy had become zero. We have seen a resurgence that is probably because of the disturbance due to drone attacks in the Red Sea. We have taken robust action. We have deployed an adequate number of actions. We are not allowing any piracy will be taken."

"The job of the navies is to protect preserve, promote and pursue the national interest of Bharat. That is our job and that is what we are doing. Our message is that we are here to prevent any attacks in the region," he added.

On ANI's question whether the Indian Navy is collaborating with other Navies to safeguard sea passages, Hari Kumar said: "We are working with our partners in the regions. There are many partners who want to ensure Indo-Pacific is free, open inclusive. To make it rule-based safe and secure we will collaborate with smaller countries in the region."

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a launch event of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAISA) 4.0. The two-day summit is being organised by the All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA).

Admiral R Hari Kumar, in his keynote address, emphasizes the evolution of AI in India, stating, "With remarkable strides in technology and innovation, AI stands as a tool that is poised to shape Bharat's trajectory during the Kartavya Kaal."

Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, also attended the event and explained how DRDO has proactively undertaken measures to seamlessly integrate AI into all our operations, technology, and systems.

"AI, with its immense potential, is poised to assume a pivotal role in the realm of defence and national security, providing advantages such as improved accuracy, increased efficiency, and overall enhanced effectiveness," he added. (ANI)

