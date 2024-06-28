Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Indian Navy carried out a successful medical evacuation of two critically ill patients, including a three-year-old infant, from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep to Kerala's Kochi on Thursday.

The evacuation operation was initiated immediately by Southern Naval Command, Kochi, on receipt of a request from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the Navy said in a release.

Amidst challenging weather conditions due to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon in the area, a Naval Dornier was deployed from INS Garuda, which successfully landed at Agatti, it said.

After embarkation, the patients were safely transited from Agatti to Kochi at 7 pm. The patients were subsequently shifted to local hospital for further medical management.

This medical evacuation once again validates the Indian Navy's commitment and readiness towards crisis response and humanitarian assistance anytime, anywhere, the release said. (ANI)

