New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Indian Navy is actively participating in Bali Yatra 2024 to enhance maritime awareness among the public.

According to the Eastern Naval Command, the event features an extensive display of the Navy's multidimensional operational capabilities and innovations.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, and Rear Admiral Ravneesh Seth, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, visited the Indian Navy stalls, engaging with NCC cadets and showcasing the Navy's contributions to national security and maritime innovation.

In another maritime initiative, the Mauritian Coast Guard Ship MCGS Valiant docked at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard for a scheduled three-and-a-half-month refit.

The refit is part of India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which emphasizes maritime cooperation and assistance to friendly foreign nations.

A welcoming ceremony for MCGS Valiant was held on November 18 at the Naval Dockyard, highlighting India's commitment to strengthening regional maritime ties.

Simultaneously, the fourth edition of the Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise, Sea Vigil 2024, began on November 20.

The two-day exercise spans all coastal states and union territories, involving six ministries and 21 organizations. It focuses on securing critical coastal assets, such as ports, oil rigs, and cable landing points, while also raising awareness about maritime security among coastal communities.

This large-scale exercise underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness in safeguarding India's vast coastline. (ANI)

