Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Friday inducted two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK III into its 321 Flight at the naval helicopter base INS Shikra in Mumbai.

According to the Indian Navy, at present, the 321 Flight comprises Chetak helicopters that will be progressively replaced with the more capable and versatile ALH MK III aircraft that are equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance, communication, safety and survival equipment, and will be a force-multiplier at sea as well as ashore.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command was the Chief Guest at the induction ceremony that included a traditional water cannon salute to the aircraft.

The Commander-in-Chief congratulated the ALH MK III crew and highlighted the importance of rotary-wing aircraft in coastal security, SAR/HADR tasks and a host of other operational deployments.

He pointed out that the newly-inducted ALH MK III helicopters will add significant muscle and versatility to the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy at Mumbai. (ANI)

