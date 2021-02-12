New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian Navy on Friday signed a contract for the construction of five Diving Support Crafts (DSCs) with Titagarh Wagons Limited, Kolkata.

"The contract envisages the construction of five DSCs. Once commissioned, the DSC will meet the mission needs of Command Clearance Diving Teams (CCDTs) which are involved in providing diving assistance to all ships inside and close to the harbour for underwater repair, maintenance, and salvage," said an official statement.

The statement added, "Fitted with state of the art diving equipment and tools for performing diving operations, Diving Support Craft will be a game-changer in conducting diving operations and will serve as an ideal platform for conducting training of the Indian Navy's diving cadre." (ANI)

