Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Indian Naval Ship T 38 along with the offshore support vessel MV Erin successfully extinguished a fire onboard the fishing boat S Nookaraju near the Offshore Development Area (ODA) Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The fire broke out onboard fishing vessel S Nookaraju near the Offshore Development Area (ODA) in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada on Tuesday.

The fire caused no casualties and the crew members were transferred to another fishing vessel. The damaged boat and crew were escorted to Upada village near Kakinada. (ANI)

