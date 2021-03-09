Panaji (Goa) [India], March 9 (ANI): As a part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of INAS 310, the Indian Navy organised a blood donation camp in association with Goa Medical College near Panjim on Monday.

A total of 92 donors including five women donated blood in the camp.

INAS 310, the Dornier Squadron of the Indian Navy, will be celebrating Diamond Jubilee on March 21, 2021. (ANI)

