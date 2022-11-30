Niuland (Nagaland) [India], November 30 (ANI): Indian Navy organised a multi-speciality medical and wellness camp at the remotely located district Niuland in Nagaland, 35 Km from Dimapur on Tuesday.

This was a part of a series of activities planned as an outreach from the Indian Navy to the North-Eastern States and building awareness about the Indian Navy, informed an official release from the government.

The camp was inaugurated by Surg Rear Admiral Ravinderajeet Singh, Additional Director General Medical Services (Navy) and Mrs Sara S Jamir, District Commissioner of Niuland.

The multi-speciality camp included consultation by a Medical Specialist, Gynaecologist, ENT Specialist, Ophthalmologist, Radiologist and Dental Specialist, deputed from various Commands of the Indian Navy. The medicines prescribed by the Specialists are distributed free of cost to the patients.

The services offered during the camp besides specialist consultation and free medicines were Complete Body Analyzer, Bone Mineral Densitometry, Ultrasonography, Lab investigations and Anthropometry. Health education, cancer prevention, and CPR training were carried out for the Camp's civilian population.

The Medical Camp by the Indian Navy has been planned for two days - 29 and 30 November. Day one saw an overwhelming response with more than 250 people from Niuland and nearby villages availing of the facilities at the Camp. (ANI)

