India News | Indian Navy Recovers and Safely Disposes Missile Warhead from Merchant Tanker

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Indian Navy completed a complex operation involving the recovery and safe disposal of an unexploded missile warhead from the crude oil tanker MT Olympic Life. The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, which did not have any Indian nationals on board, was on passage from Fujairah, UAE, to Kochi when it reported an explosion in its hull while off the coast of Oman on May 26, according to a release.

The vessel reported the presence of an unexploded ordnance as it continued its transit towards Kochi. On receipt of information through the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Indian Navy initiated a coordinated response. Kochi-based Southern Naval Command deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team for a detailed assessment. The team confirmed that a projectile had penetrated the vessel's hull, traversed multiple structural compartments and was lodged inside a fuel tank.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Railways Pensioners Seek 5% Annual Increment, Higher Minimum Pay and Better Fitment Factor.

In view of the risks associated with the presence of an unexploded missile warhead inside a fuel storage compartment, the EOD team adopted a deliberate and phased approach to ensure the safety of the ship, its crew and surrounding port infrastructure.

After completion of prescribed safety procedures, the EOD team employed advanced diagnostic methods to identify and isolate the detonation mechanism before carrying out the safe extraction of the warhead along with the associated debris, the release noted.

Also Read | EPFO New Rules: When Can You Withdraw 100% of Your EPF Corpus Without Giving Any Reason?.

The recovered ordnance has been transported to a secure facility for safe stowage and detailed examination. This carefully conducted, highly risky operation highlights the Indian Navy's proficiency in explosive ordnance disposal, technical expertise and effective inter-agency coordination in addressing complex maritime contingencies. The Indian Navy's prompt response to an emergency at sea, irrespective of the nationality of the crew or the ownership of the vessel, reaffirms its role as a responsible maritime force dedicated to global maritime safety and a trusted and preferred security partner in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)