New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The navies of India, the US, Australia, Japan, Canada and the Republic of Korea are participating in a mega anti-submarine warfare exercise in Guam in Western Pacific.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the exercise, 'Sea Dragon 22', is primarily focusing on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training and exercise.

"Two US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft from the 'Golden Swordsmen' and 'The Tridents' join Australia, Canada, India, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and Republic of Korea (ROK) to begin multinational exercise Sea Dragon 22," it said in a statement.

The exercise began on Wednesday. It is taking place in the midst of growing global concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The continued growth and increasing complexity of this exercise affords an opportunity to practice ASW tactics, techniques, and procedures with allies and partners that we don't often get a chance to work with," said Braz Kennedy, officer-in-charge for the US detachment.

The exercise came over two months after the navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia carried out the Malabar naval exercise.

India invited Australia for the exercise in 2020 as well as last year effectively making it a drill by all the Quad member nations.

The Quad -- comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan -- is aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

China has been suspicious about the purpose of the Malabar exercise as it feels that the annual war game is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

