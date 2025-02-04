New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave, themed 'Collaborative Quality Assurance: Bridging the Gap Between Industry and Defence', will be held on February 7 at the Manekshaw Convention Centre in the national capital, the Indian Navy said a statement on Tuesday.

The event aims to provide a strategic platform to advance India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and will serve as a pivotal forum to foster dialogue and strengthen cooperation between the Defence and Shipbuilding sectors, the Navy said.

Also Read | Nestle Considers Launching Starbucks Ready-To-Drink Coffee in India's Retail Market, Says Report.

The conclave underscores the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, built on the principles of innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence. It emphasises the importance of Quality Assurance as a critical enabler in developing a robust, self-reliant Shipbuilding industry that meets world-class standards.

As India's Shipbuilding sector gears up to play a larger role in National Defence, the conclave will focus on harmonizing quality assurance practices to enhance efficiency, reliability, and performance, statement said.

Also Read | Magha Saptami 2025: Thousands Take Holy Dip at Chandrabhaga in Odisha's Puri (See Pics).

The event will bring together senior leaders from the Government, Industry, and Quality Assurance experts to discuss advanced approaches and strategies for achieving excellence in Shipbuilding Quality Assurance, ensuring our Naval platforms are equipped to meet the highest standards of operational readiness.

The event will feature high-level discussions and expert presentations on topics such as Proactive Quality Control and Collaboration with Industry: Developing frameworks to enhance quality assurance through effective partnerships. Streamlining Type Tests and Risk Mitigation Strategies: Optimizing testing processes to ensure compliance and minimize risks.

Balancing Quality Assurance and Timelines of Shipbuilding: Addressing the dual challenge of maintaining high-quality standards within demanding project schedules and Integrating Quality Assurance with Delay Mitigation Strategies: Exploring innovative approaches to align quality assurance with project delivery timelines.

The event seeks to promote a deeper understanding of the intersection between Quality Assurance and operational efficiency in warship building, present actionable insights and global best practices to mitigate risks and streamline processes, and unwavering foster collaboration among Defence organisations, Industry stakeholders and Policymakers to achieve shared objectives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)