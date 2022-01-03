Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 3 (ANI): Vice Admiral SH Sarma, Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) (Retd), the Naval Veteran (turned 99 last December), who was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the historic Indo-Pak 1971 war, passed away on Monday.

As per a press note, The Admiral also served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Admiral Sarma's mortal remains will be brought to his home Bhubaneswar on January 4, 2022. (ANI)

