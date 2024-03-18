New Delhi, March 18: A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed during a training sortie in Kochi on Monday. The Navy said the RPA crashed around 5 pm at INS Garuda base and no one was injured in the incident. IAF Aircraft Crash: Tejas Crashes in Jaisalmer in First Incident Involving Indigenous LCA, No Casualties (Watch Video)

"At about 5 PM, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway," it said in a brief statement. It said no injuries or damage to property has been reported. IAF Plane Crash in West Bengal: AJT Hawk Aircraft of Indian Air Force Crashes in Kalaikunda, No Casualty or Damage to Property

"Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe," the Navy said. "An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added.

