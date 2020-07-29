Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday gifted a robotic mechanism for removal of sludge from underground drains in a bid to help the state government keep the street of Guwahati clean.

"Today, we have introduced a robotic mechanism for removal of sludge underground drains. This equipment has been given by the corporate social responsibility scheme by Indian Oil Corporation. We are very thankful to them," said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Law and Justice Minister Assam.

"Apart from that we have also purchased a few bobcats (machine) for cleaning vehicles and some Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB) so that we can keep the streets of Guwahati clean," he added.

According to an official, the machine can go up to the depth of ten metres and has got a build-in bucket.

It has a monitor to see where the bucket is going and four cameras which one can manoeuvre the camera. (ANI)

