Bikaner, Aug 12 (PTI) A joint exercise of the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman -- Al Najah -- held in Mahajan fielding firing range in Rajasthan's Bikaner district concluded on Friday, an official said.

The exercise commenced on August 1 with its closing ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

The joint exercise was conducted in systematic three phases.

The first phase was orientation and familiarisation with weapon equipment and tactical drills of each other wherein both contingents learned the best practices from each other.

The second phase was combat conditioning, formulation of joint drills and putting them into practice.

"The last phase of 48 hours validation exercise is currently on which both the armies are operating as joint integrated platoons and have establish mobile vehicle check post, carried out cordon and search operation and live manoeuvre fire by infantry combat vehicle (BMP-II),” Col Aditya Kumar, Commanding Officer of the unit of Indian Army participating in the joint exercise, said during the validation phase in the firing ranges on Friday.

During the cordon and search operation, an operation was conducted which included aerial insertion of joint teams in areas to neutralise rebels in a target house.

In the validation phase, it was shown how the capabilities of Ambulance Armoured Track can be exploited to assist casualty evacuation and how Bomb Disposal Team undertakes a search of the target house and neutralises improvised explosive devices.

It was also shown how infantry combat vehicle BMP-II are employed in peacekeeping operations for the task of extraction of high-value personnel and threatened aid workers.

"Indian Army and Royal Army of Oman have undergone a series of training reports and cultural events that not only enhanced the inter operation between the two armies but was also aimed at imbibing the best practices," he added.

During the exercise, the contingent also explored technologies like drones and remotely operated vehicles for improvised explosive device (IED) disposal.

