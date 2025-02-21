New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Indian and Pakistani armies are holding a flag meeting on Friday to discuss the recent incidents of firing in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

Further details on the development are awaited.

Also Read | Bhojpur Car Accident: 6 Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Bihar; Video of Damaged Vehicle Emerges.

On Thursday, security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists after detecting their movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said on Thursday.

"Terrorist movement detected in Poonch sector along the Line of Control. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Operations are underway," posted White Knight Corps. (ANI)

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 21, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)