New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Harvard Business School will take up a case study to study the feats of poll agency 'Axis My India (AMI)' to continuously predict election outcomes in India accurately.

'Axis My India' is an Indian consumer and data intelligence company, built by the alumni of Harvard Business School, Pradeep Gupta. Gupta's company often ties up with news organisations to conduct opinion and exit polls of state and national elections in India.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, several pollsters, including AMI, predicted the landslide victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While all pollsters were cautious with their estimates, AMI exactly captured the extent of the possible victory of the BJP in the general elections.

The BJP led by Narendra Modi had swept the 2014 polls.

In May 2019, the India-Today-AMI prediction for India's national elections was again spot on. The AMI's forecast was based on a survey of 800,000 people across the country. It predicted that the NDA would win 339-365 seats and the Congress-led UPA would be reduced to 77-108.

While other pollsters were doubtful of the BJP's expansion in 2019, the AMI, whoever, was again spot on with its estimates.

Born to a freedom fighter father, in a village of Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Gupta founded Axis My India. An alumni of Harvard Business school and with a background in mathematics, Gupta's accurate electoral predictions have catapulted him to be one of India's foremost psephologists. He is known to have correctly predicted 53 out of 57 elections in India, at an astounding success rate of approximately 93 per cent.

He has built a network in over 700 districts in India, with the ability to immediately mobilise engagement with over 800 million Indians. Axis My India's Consumer Trust Index claims to be one of the world's largest non-governmental survey with a sample of one million respondents.

In addition to his poll work Gupta has also authored two books - How India Votes and What It Means, and Blueprint for an Economic Miracle, both have done significantly well in their respective genres. (ANI)

