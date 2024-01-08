New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Indian Railways on Monday announced that it achieved 6,577 route kilometers (RKMs) electrification in the calendar year 2023.

According to an official release issued from the Ministry of Railways, this accomplishment brings the total Broad Gauge (BG) electrification to 93.83 per cent of the extensive 65,556 route kilometers network.

With a steadfast commitment to eco-friendly practices, the Indian Railways' electrification drive has transformed 61,508 Route Kilometers into an electrified network by December 2023.

This remarkable achievement marks a substantial increase from the 21,801 Kilometers electrified until 2014.

The electrification initiative by Indian Railways promises a myriad of benefits, including a reduced operating cost, enabling the haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains due to the higher haulage capacity of Electric Locomotives. This results in an increased throughput, enhancing the overall efficiency of the railway network.

Furthermore, the electrification drive contributes to increased sectional capacity by eliminating delays associated with traction changes. The environmentally friendly mode of transport reduces the carbon footprint, officials added. (ANI)

