India News | Indian Railways Achieves 145 Million Tonnes Freight Loading in May Despite Global Headwinds

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Indian Railways maintained its freight growth momentum by loading 145 million tonnes of freight in May 2026, registering a 1.3 per cent increase over May 2025. The growth was led by strong performance in Iron Ore, Steel, Fertilisers and Balance Other Goods segments, Ministry of Railways said in a statement released on Monday.

The increase in loading has been achieved despite challenges arising from the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia and its indirect impact on logistics and supply chains. Indian Railways remained focused on ensuring uninterrupted movement of essential commodities across the country through continuous operational monitoring and efficient asset utilisation, it added.

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Among major commodities, Balance Other Goods registered a robust growth of 16 per cent, while Iron Ore loading increased by 4.8 per cent and Pig Iron & Finished Steel loading grew by 3.5 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year. Loading of fertilizers also recorded healthy growth of 6.2 per cent, reflecting the Railways' commitment towards supporting key sectors of the economy, it said.

Coal, which continues to constitute the largest share of railway freight traffic, maintained steady growth with loading increasing by nearly 1 per cent over the previous year. To meet the requirements of thermal power plants and ensure energy security, Indian Railways accorded priority to coal movement and closely monitored its transit across the network, as per the release.

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Indian Railways has also intensified monitoring of both domestic and EXIM container traffic to facilitate seamless freight movement and support economic activity across regions. "These measures have helped sustain freight growth and maintain supply chain efficiency under challenging circumstances," it readout.

On the passenger front, Indian Railways carried over 61 crore passengers during May 2026, compared to around 59 crore passengers in the corresponding period last year. The growth was primarily driven by the Non-Suburban segment, which recorded a 7.4 per cent increase, with passenger numbers rising from 28 crore to 30 crore. This reflects the continued preference for rail travel for both short and long-distance journeys across the country, it added.

To cater to the seasonal surge in travel demand, Indian Railways operated a large number of Summer Special Trains across various routes. Passenger convenience has also been enhanced through the continued expansion of modern train services. "The national transporter is currently operating 164 Vande Bharat services, including the recently introduced Sleeper Vande Bharat service between Howrah and Kamakhya, while the number of Amrit Bharat services has reached 68, with three new services inaugurated during May 2026," it added.

With sustained growth in freight loading, strong performance across key commodity segments and rising passenger patronage, Indian Railways continues to strengthen its role as the backbone of the nation's transportation network, facilitating economic activity and connecting people across the country. (ANI)

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