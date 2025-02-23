Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) successfully conducted a crucial statutory inspection of the Agartala-Sabroom section, marking a significant step in modernising railway infrastructure in the region.

This inspection is a mandatory prerequisite for the introduction of commercial train services under 25 KV electric traction, paving the way for enhanced efficiency in railway operations.

Spanning 112.91 Route Kilometers (RKM) and 135.40 Track Kilometers (TKM) on a single-line section, the electrification of the Agartala-Sabroom route is poised to revolutionise railway services in the Lumding division. The project involves critical electrical infrastructure, including Sub-Sectioning and Paralleling Posts at Bishramganj, Santirbazar, and Jolaibari, as well as a Traction Substation at Udaipur. These installations will play a key role in ensuring a stable and uninterrupted power supply for train operations.

This electrification initiative is part of Indian Railways' larger vision to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut down on environmental impact. By transitioning to electric traction, Indian Railways aims to significantly lower carbon emissions while offering an eco-friendly alternative to diesel locomotives. The change will also result in faster, more reliable train services, improving overall operational efficiency and reducing travel time for both passengers and freight.

The successful completion of this project is expected to spur economic growth and development in the region. It will facilitate smoother freight transportation, enhancing trade, tourism, and industrial activity. Additionally, the new electric services will offer passengers a more comfortable and reliable travel experience, while businesses will benefit from improved logistics and faster delivery of goods and raw materials.

This electrification effort aligns with Indian Railways' broader mission of achieving 100 per cent broad-gauge electrification and supporting the Government of India's commitment to sustainable transport solutions. With a focus on infrastructure modernisation, including station upgrades and improved passenger amenities, NFR is set to continue driving advancements in the region's railway network.

The Agartala-Sabroom electrification project is a significant leap forward for the region, helping shape a more efficient, eco-friendly, and future-ready railway network for the people of northeastern India. (ANI)

