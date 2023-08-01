New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Indian Railways (IR) has crossed the mark of 500 MT freight loading on a cumulative basis, yet again, in the first four months of this Financial Year.

As per the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, from April-July 2023, freight loading of 507.7 MT has been achieved against last year loading of 501.55 MT, an improvement of 1.23 per cent over last year loading. Railways have earned Rs 55459 crore against Rs 53731 crore over the last year which is an improvement of 3.22 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Also Read | Gurugram Violence: Work From Home for Private Firm Employees Amid Communal Clashes (Watch Videos).

The statement further read that, from April-July 2023, on a cumulative basis, IR’s total earning has been approximately Rs 80869 Crore (including coaching, goods, sundry, other coaching earnings) against Rs 75847 Crore over the last year which is the improvement of 6.62 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

During the month of July 2023, originating freight loading of 123.98MT has been achieved against loading of 122.15MT in July 2022, which is an improvement of approx 1.5 per cent over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 13,578 crore have been achieved in July 2023 against Rs 13,163 crore freight earnings in July 2022, thereby an improvement of about 3 per cent over last year, said the statement.

Also Read | NASA Detects ‘heartbeat’ After Losing Contact with Voyager 2.

It is notable that following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices. The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policymaking helped Railways towards this significant achievement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)