Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Indian Railways has unveiled its first-ever 'pod' concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central Railway station.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve virtually inaugurated the rooms on Wednesday.

Also Read | Meta Reportedly Developing Sci-Fi Haptic Gloves To Simulate Touch in Virtual Worlds.

'Pod' rooms which were first started in Japan are basically affordable hotel rooms that are equipped with basic necessities in a compact form.

"This facility will be a gamechanger in passengers travel in India by rail, especially those on business trips," said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Also Read | Punjab Govt to Quash All Cases Against Farmers in Connection With Stubble Burning, Protest Against Farm Laws.

Taking to Twitter sharing images of these 'pod' rooms, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, " The Future is now!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)