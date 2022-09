New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): In order to promote the Digital India initiative, Indian Railways is facilitating digital methods of transactions for the purchase of food items through catering units at railway stations as 8878 static units are having the facility of digital payment.

In addition to this, handheld PoS machines are being provided at catering units to generate printed bills and invoices reflecting all details of transactions undertaken and to address the complaints of overcharging.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav To Meet Sonia Gandhi on September 25.

At present, 3081 POS machines are available on 596 trains. 4316 static units have been provided with POS machines, as per the Railway Ministry.

"For widening the range of options available to passengers in trains, E-Catering Services have been introduced on Indian Railways. E-catering services are managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Passengers can pre-order meals of their choice at the time of booking of e-ticket or while travelling on train using App, Call Centre, website or by calling 1323," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

"E-Catering service is currently available at 310 Railway stations through 1755 Service Providers and 14 Food Aggregators, supplying an average number of 41,844 meals per day," the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)