India News | Indian Railways Sanctions Upgradation of Electric Traction System on Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal Section

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian Railways has sanctioned a significant project to enhance rail operations on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section of South Central Railway.

Under the project, the existing 1x25 kV electric traction system will be upgraded to a modern 2x25 kV electric traction system. The work will be undertaken over this approximately 141-kilometre rail section for Rs 285.01 crore, according to a release.

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The project is part of Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to enhance capacity on busy rail corridors across the country. The introduction of the 2x25 kV system will provide a more stable and efficient power supply for train operations, making rail services smoother, safer and more reliable.

The Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section is part of one of the country's important High-Density Network (HDN) routes. It falls on the Dharmavaram-Dhone-Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal-Mudkhed-Indore-Ajmer rail corridor, which carries substantial passenger and freight traffic.

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Upon completion, the project will further improve train operations on the route. Freight movement will become more efficient, enhancing both the speed and capacity of goods transportation. The project is also expected to support trade, industry and economic activity across the region.

The initiative will further strengthen Indian Railways' commitment to developing a modern, future-ready rail network and will benefit both passengers and industry through improved rail infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has approved the expansion of the 10.65-km Mararikulam-Alappuzha section under Southern Railway for Rs 220.51 crore, as per a statement by the Ministry of Railways. Through this project, Indian Railways aims to enhance line capacity, improve operational efficiency for smoother movement of passenger and freight trains on the busy rail corridor.

"Indian Railways has approved the doubling of the 10.65 km Mararikulam - Alappuzha section of Southern Railway at a sanctioned cost of Rs 220.51 crore," the release said.

As of now, the Mararikulam-Alappuzha section is the only single-line stretch remaining on the Ernakulam-Kayankulam rail corridor. Meanwhile, expansion work on all other sections has either been completed or is underway, as per the release.

"The project has been approved under the umbrella work for doubling, tripling, quadrupling, flyover and bypass works aimed at augmenting the capacity of the railway network," the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)