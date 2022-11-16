Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian Railways has taken the first contingent of 216 delegates for the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Wednesday.

The Railways is running a total of 13 special services from Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh's Kashi.

"About 35 delegates from Rameswaram, 103 from Tiruchchirappalli and 78 from Chennai Egmore will board the train to participate in the first train leaving from Tamil Nadu," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

The Ministry said that these train services will carry 2592 delegates from Tamil Nadu who will commence their journey from Rameswaram, Coimbatore and Chennai. These trains will stop at 21 stations enroute. Each rake will carry 216 passengers.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi will interact with the delegates of the second round of rail service and flag off the train at Chennai Egmore tomorrow.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan will also be present on occasion.

"Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022 is an initiative of the Government of India as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". It will be a celebration of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture," the ministry said.

The month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' programme will be organized in Varanasi from November 17 to December 16 to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilizational linkage between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

As part of the program of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), academic exchanges - seminars, discussions etc will be held between experts/ scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture, with a focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two.

The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create an understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions, it added. (ANI)

