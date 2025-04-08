New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday noted that the Indian students studying abroad are ambassadors of Indian values and culture.

"Despite staying thousands of miles away, these students continue to be deeply rooted in Indian values and spread them in their host countries, he observed."

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Staying at MLA Hostel Room Allotted to BJP’s Vijay Deshmukh Falls Ill, Dies; Police Claims Ambulance Didn't Arrive on Time.

Om Birla made these remarks during his interaction with Indian students in Samarkand Medical University during his four-day visit to Uzbekistan leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) for the 150th Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Birla stressed that New India is known as the "Land of Opportunities" with rapid reforms in every field. "National initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have created abundant opportunities in the healthcare sector across India," he added.

Also Read | Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan's India Visit Paves Way for Stronger Bilateral Collaboration, Says PM Narendra Modi After Meeting Influential Leader From UAE (See Pics).

He also said that with Ayushman Bharat expanding to include both government and private hospitals, there are ample opportunities for FMG doctors to gain valuable experience and contribute to the nation's healthcare system.

"The rapid growth in medical research and education in India has created numerous opportunities for the students to work in academic and research institutions," the Lok Sabha Speaker noted.

Birla conveyed to the students that the India cares deeply about the welfare of Indians living in every corner of the world. He mentioned that India is dedicated to assisting and supporting overseas Indian students.

"Through initiatives like the 'Help' portal and the active involvement of Indian embassies abroad, the government ensures that Indian students face no obstacles in their education, safety, and career prospects. Indian doctors have a global identity, and you should continue this tradition," he added.

"India has always produced exceptional doctors, and these students will enhance healthcare systems worldwide with their knowledge and skills. Their global experience will pave the way for greater success in their medical careers," Om Birla said.

He urged the students to not only enhance their knowledge and skills but also embrace values such as dedication and compassion in their lives. "Their hard work will contribute to the future direction of global healthcare," he added. Mentioning that as cultural and educational representatives of India, they also serve as key figures in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacted with members of Indian Diaspora on Monday. Observing that the love and affection of the Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan towards India is inspirational, Birla noted that the efforts of the Indian community help strengthen India's global identity.

Speaking about India's growing economic might, Birla highlighted that India today is the fastest-growing economy in the world, and its global reputation and innovation have created countless new opportunities. He added that the Indian Diaspora can contribute to this growth through investment and innovation. Birla also encouraged the Diaspora to take full advantage of these opportunities as part of India's drive for 'Viksit Bharat.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)