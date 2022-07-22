New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The armies of India and Thailand have prepared a roadmap to boost engagement, especially to enhance cooperation in training and carrying out joint drills.

The roadmap was finalised at the fourth Army staff talks held at the city of Ayutthaya in Thailand on July 21 and 22, officials said.

Also Read | PNB Bank Fraud Case: ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 253 Crore of Nirav Modi.

The three-member Indian Army delegation was led by Major General Anil K Kashid, Additional Director General of International Cooperation of the Army.

The Thai team was headed by Major General Thongchai Rodyoi from the Royal Thai Army.

Also Read | Akasa Air to Begin Services From August 7; Check Routes, Timings And Fare Details Here.

"The talks were conducted in an extremely cordial environment and both sides discussed the conduct of bilateral military exercise Maitree," an official said.

He said the deliberations also focused on enhancing training programmes and a roadmap was prepared for defence cooperation.

The Indian delegation held separate bilateral meetings with the senior military hierarchy at the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, the officials said.

The delegation also visited the Command and Staff College in Bangkok, the Artillery Centre and the Artillery Division at Lopburi.

It also interacted with Indian Ambassador Suchitra Durai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)