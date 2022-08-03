New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Lovepreet Singh for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory to the nation.

The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163 kg in snatch.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Meets Shiv Sena Spokespersons, Asks Them to Maintain Decency of Language.

"Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory for the nation. Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. My best wishes to him for success in future events," the President tweeted.

India has so far won eight weightlifting medals, including three gold.

Also Read | The National Bulletin (TNB) has featured in the Google Top Stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)