New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Indian World Forum said the government on Friday granted e-visas to 31 more Afghan Hindus and Sikhs and 23 other applications were still pending.

Seventy-four Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan possess valid e-visas and all of them will be brought to India soon, the forum said in a statement.

"Highly indebted to the assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Ministry of External Affairs for understanding the concerns of the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. 31 more e-visa have been granted on Friday,” Indian World Forum President Puneet Chandhok said.

Earlier, 66 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were evacuated to India in four batches after the Gurdwara Karta-E-Parwan in Kabul was attacked by terrorists in June.

