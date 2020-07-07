Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh had asked for the audit report of Rs one crore contributed by Karnataka Congress during the lockdown but people are more eager to see the audit report of PMCaresFund, he added.

Taking to Twitter Siddaramaiah wrote, "BL Santosh has asked for the audit report of Rs 1 Cr contributed by Karnataka Congress during lockdown. We will be more than willing to provide the details. But our Indians, who had contributed their hard-earned money, are even more eager to see the audit report of PMCaresFund."

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Total Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

In another tweet, the former Karnataka CM asserted that Santosh had questioned if Siddaramaiah had conducted meetings with the officers regarding COVID-19 and stated that he would be happy to share the details of the same.

"BL Santosh has questioned if I, as a Leader of Opposition, had meetings with the officers regarding Covid19. I would be happy to share the details to Santosh G if he comes to my office at Vidhana Soudha," Siddaramaiah tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Marks and Results: Final Answer Keys Released on ssc.nic.in, Scores to be Out Soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)