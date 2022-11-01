New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): A study conducted by researchers from the department of cardiology and radiology of a hospital in Delhi has found that Indians do not have an increased risk for Coronary Artery Disease (Heart Disease) because of their smaller diameters of arteries, but it is because of their smaller Body Surface Area.

The study which was conducted on 250 patients has been published in the Journal of the Indian College of Cardiology published on 14 September 2022. The results are contrary to the general public perception that Indians suffer more from Coronary Artery Disease due to the small diameter of arteries.

"We found that 51% were hypertensive, 18% were diabetic, 4% were smokers, 28% were dyslipidemic, and 26% had a family history of Heart Disease," said Dr J.P.S Sawhney, Author and Chairman, of the Department of Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"The study found that the mean vessel diameters for males were significantly larger than those for females, but when indexed to Body Surface Area, these values are not significant. There had been an assumption that Asians and particularly Indians have an increased risk for atherosclerosis (fatty deposits in arteries) because of their small coronary artery diameters. However, from our observational study, it is proved that the coronary artery dimensions in the Indian population are not small, but it is due to their small Body Surface Area. Thus, the rationale for small dimensions of arteries being a risk factor for Coronary Artery Disease is not valid in the Indian population," he explained.

"This study was done to estimate the size of normal coronary arteries in the Indian population, index it to BSA, and see if there is any significant difference when compared to the Caucasian population. This study also might provide some insight into the use of diameters indexed to BSA as a cutoff for deciding the need for revascularization (a procedure that can restore blood flow in blocked arteries or veins)," said Dr Bhuvnesh Kandpal, Author and Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. (ANI)

