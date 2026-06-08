India News | India's 6-8% Growth is Unmatched Globally: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday expressed confidence in India's economic outlook, saying the country's growth model remains one of the strongest globally and is expected to continue delivering a consistent growth rate of 6-8 per cent despite global uncertainties.

Speaking with ANI, addressing concerns over foreign institutional investment trends, Vaishnaw said India's economic fundamentals remain robust and are increasingly being recognised by investors across the world.

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"The way we are growing and our economic growth model, we will be growing at a 6-8 per cent consistent growth rate. Tell me one major economy among the top 10 economies in the world which can say that we are continuing to grow at 6-8 per cent consistently, not a single one," the minister said.

He said India's sustained growth trajectory distinguishes it from other major economies facing economic headwinds and expressed confidence that global capital will continue to flow into the country.

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Speaking on the impact of the ongoing crisis in West Asia, Vaishnaw said the conflict has created uncertainty and inflationary pressures across the world. However, he asserted that India has been able to protect its citizens from the worst effects of these global disruptions through effective policy measures.

"Our government has handled it much better than any other government in the world," he said, adding that the Centre's economic management has helped shield citizens, farmers and businesses from external shocks.

The minister said the government's policy decisions, both in recent years and during periods of global volatility, have strengthened India's economic resilience and ensured stability amid challenging international conditions.

Reiterating the government's vision of Viksit Bharat, Vaishnaw said India is well-positioned to continue its growth momentum and emerge as a preferred destination for global investment even as several major economies grapple with inflation and geopolitical tensions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)