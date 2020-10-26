New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): India's coronavirus count rose by 45,149 new cases while the case fatality rate (CFR) dropped to 1.5 per cent after 480 more deaths were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry. The CFR is lowest since March 22 and is continuously declining, it said. There are 14 States and Union Territories with CFR lower than 1 per cent.

The country's coronavirus count surged to 79,09,960 including 6,53,717 acive cases, 71,37,229 recoveries.

45,148 new confirmed cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country. that is the lowest since July 22 when 37,000 new cases were added.

A total of 10,34,62,778 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 25. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,645 new infections, 9,905 recoveries and 84 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,48,665, with 14,70,660 recoveries and 43,348 deaths. There are only 1,34,137 active cases in Maharashtra.

Delhi reported 2,832 new COVID-19 cases, 3,736 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the union territory reached 3,59,488, including 3,27,390 recoveries/discharges/migrations, 25,786 active cases and 6,312 deaths, according to the Delhi Government.

As many as 2,708 new COVID19 cases and 32 deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu. The state's tally mounted to 7,11,713 with 29,268 active cases. 6,71,489 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,956.

Karnataka's coronavirus tally reached 8,05,947 after 3,130 new cases were added. With 42 more deaths, the toll reached 10,947.

8,715 discharges in the last 24 hours and total recoveries now at 7,19,558 with only active cases 75,423. (ANI)

