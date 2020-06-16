India News | India's Borders Are Intact and Will Remain Intact Under PM Modi, Says Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the borders of India are intact and would remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the loss of three army men during the de-escalation process that was underway in Laddakh.

"Borders of India are intact and will remain intact under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. During the de-escalation process that was underway in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, violent face-off took place with Chinese Army, Nadda said while addressing Kerala Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off | Amit Shah Arrives For Meeting With PM Modi on LAC Row, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

He further said that the Indian Army gave a "befitting reply" but "unfortunately", three army men lost their life.

"Indian Army has given a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised," Nadda added.

Also Read | India's Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda.

He further said: "We now have the political will and our army is fully equipped to take any adversary. Nobody can cast an ill eye on Modi's India."

During the ongoing de-escalation process, a violent face-off took place, on Monday night, between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, including an officer and two soldiers, in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)