India News | India's Coronavirus Cases Count over 2.56 Lakh, 206 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): India saw the highest single-day spike of 9,983 cases on Monday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to over 2.56 lakh with 206 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

India's coronavirus count is 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,094 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,135 who succumbed to the virus, according to Health Ministry.

Maharashtra has reported 85,975 cases of COVID-19. There are 43,601 active cases in the state, while 39,314 people have been cured or discharged. The death toll due to the virus is 3,060.

Tamil Nadu reported 31,667 cases of which there are 14,399 active cases, 16,999 people have been cured or discharged and 269 persons have died in the state.

Delhi recorded a total of 28,936 coronavirus cases and 812 people have died due to the disease. There are 17,125 cases in the capital and 10,999 people have been cured or discharged.

Gujarat has reported 20,070 cases of coronavirus. There are 5,186 active cases, 13,635 persons have been cured or discharged while 1,249 have died.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 9,401 total COVID-19 cases and the active cases stand at 2,658. The number of people cured or discharged is 6,331. The death toll due to the virus is 412 in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, the total number of active cases is 4,320 while 6,344 patients have recovered and 283 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Rajasthan reported 97 more COVID-19 cases and one death taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,696 on Monday. Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases at 2,230. Two hundred and forty-one persons have died in the state.

Punjab reported 55 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2663, according to state Health Department.

Uttarakhand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday till 2.30 pm taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 1,380. The state has 697 active cases, 663 persons have recovered from the virus and 13 have lost their lives due to the infection.

Andhra Pradesh reported 125 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 count has reached 3,843, including 1,381 active cases, according to a bulletin issued by state COVID nodal officer. A total 2,387 patients have been discharged so far and 75 people have died in the state due to infection.

Kerala reported 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,174.

Odisha reported 138 more COVID-19 cases, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,994. Of these, 1,089 are active cases while 1,894 persons have recovered from the illness.

In Himachal Pradesh, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is now 414 including 183 active cases, 222 recovered and five deaths.

Assam reported 83 new coronavirus positive cases today taking the total count in the state to 2,776. There are 2,104 active cases in the state and 665 people have been discharged after treatment. Four persons have died so far in the state due to the virus.

Manipur on Monday saw 37 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 209. This includes 157 active cases. (ANI)

