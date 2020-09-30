New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 51,87,825 pushing the recovery rate to 83.33 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also Read | Realme 7i, 55-Inch SLED 4K TV & Realme Watch S Pro India Launch Scheduled for October 7; Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Debut.

There are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.11 per cent of the total caseload. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.57 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, on August 23 it crossed 30 lakh, and 40 lakh on September 5. The tally went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

Also Read | India Reports 80,472 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 62-Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 97,497.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for detection of coronavirus infection up to September 29 with 10,86,688 samples being tested on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)