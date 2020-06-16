India News | India's COVID-19 Cases Rise by 10,667 as Total Count Crosses 3.43 Lakh, 380 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India saw an increase of 10,667 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the total count of cases crossing 3.43 lakh on Tuesday.

With 380 deaths reported in the past 24 hours due to the disease, the toll has reached 9,900.

Health Ministry said that COVID-19 case count in India was 3,43,091 on Tuesday and the recovery rate had improved to 52.47 per cent.

The hike in cases was lower than that in the last two days. However, there is an increase in the number of deaths due to the infection from yesterday.

The total COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far.

Maharashtra with 1,10,744 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 50,567 active cases while 56,049 patients have been cured and discharged in the state. The toll due to COVID-19 has crossed the 4,000-mark and reached 4,128 in the state.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths today. The number of persons tested positive to date stands at 48,019 and the death toll is at 528.

Delhi has reported a total of 42,829 cases including 25,002 active cases, 16,427 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,400 deaths.

With 524 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Gujarat has risen to 24,628 including 17,090 cured/discharged and 1,534 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has now risen to 4,319. According to data, the total COVID-19 cases include 2,205 recoveries, eight deaths and 2,103 active cases.

Punjab has reported 3,267 cases of COVID-19 including 2,443 recovered cases and 71 deaths.

The total number of cases in Karnataka is now 7,530. The death toll stands at 94 after seven deaths were reported today.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 559 COVID-19 cases to date. Of these 184 are active cases and eight persons have died.

Seventy-eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the total count in the UT to 5,298.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday said that India is among countries with the least number deaths due to COVID-19 and noted that the country can minimise its losses if all the rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus are followed.

He made the remarks on the first day of his sixth meeting with chief ministers and union territories through video conferencing on ways to deal with the crisis created by coronavirus.

"The recovery rate has gone above 50 per cent in India. For us the death of even one Indian is unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to COVID-19," he said.

The Prime Minister said that timely decisions have helped in containing the spread of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

