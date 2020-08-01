New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the There are 5,65,103 active cases while 764 deaths due to COVID-19 have taken the death toll to 36,511.

However, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 2.15 per cent, the lowest since the first lockdown started. It has been on a decline from around 3.33 per cent since mid-June.

Meanwhile, with 36,569 patients discharged on Saturday, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients.

The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 5,29,271.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state to date, as per the state health department.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,879 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,51,738 including 1,90,966 discharges and 4,034 deaths. As many as 60,580 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, 1,201 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rose to 1,36,716, including 1,22,131 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,989 deaths. There are 10,596 active cases in the national capital.

The monthly serological survey for COVID-19 started in the national capital on Saturday.

"Serological survey for COVID-19 started from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24 per cent of people were found to be positive. This is a technical process but will be conducted across the capital. Now we want to see how much difference it has made after one or one and a half months," Satyendra Jain, Delhi's Health Minister.

Kerala recorded 1,129 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,862.

Punjab reported 944 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 17,063 including 11,075 discharges and 405 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration informed that 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

With this, total cases have risen to 20,972 in the UT including 12,871 recoveries and 388 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh health department said 9,276 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours have been reported in the state, taking the total number of reported cases to 1,50,209 including 76,614 discharges and 1,407 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 72,188.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,596. There are 1,105 active cases, 1,462 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said, "A total of 51,354 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19. The death toll is at 1,677."

Puducherry reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,593 including 1,357 active cases, 2,185 discharges, and 51 fatalities.

While 1,136 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the state count rose to 62,574 including 14,327 active cases, 45,782 cured/discharged and 2,465 deaths, health department informed.

As many as 5,172 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,29,287 including 53,648 discharges and 2,412 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 73,219. (ANI)

