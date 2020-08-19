New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India's COVID-19 count reached 27,67,274 and the recoveries crossed the 2-million mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday, the country reported a single-day spike of 64,531 cases and highest-ever single-day recoveries of 60,091, added the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 1,092 fatalities were reported across the country.

The ministry stated that the COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from the infection with 1,60,413 active cases. 13,165 new COVID-19 cases and 346 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday. While 9,011 patients were discharged, taking the total recovery to 4,46,881. The total cases in the state rose to 6,28,642 and the fatalities increased to 21,033, said the state Health Department.

Tamil Nadu has 53,155 active cases, 2,96,171 discharged/migrated patients and 6,123 deaths. On Wednesday, 5,795 new COVID-19 cases, 6,384 recoveries and 116 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu, informed the state Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 85,130 active cases while 2,18,311 patients were cured/discharged/migrated and 2,820 patients succumbed to COVID-19.

Delhi, on the other hand, has 11,137 active cases after reporting 1,398 new COVID-19 cases while 1,40,767 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 4,235 fatalities.

The recovery rate reached an all-time high of 73 per cent leading to the declining case fatality rate, which stands at a new low of 1.91 per cent on Wednesday.

"The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases have reduced and currently comprises of 24.45 per cent of the total positive cases. India has posted 13,61,356 more recoveries than the 6,76,514 active cases," a statement from the MoHFW said.

Whereas, a total of 3,17,42,782 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing in India as of Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research. The figure includes 8,01,518 samples that were tested on Tuesday. This is the second day in a row, where India has conducted more than 8 lakh tests in a day.

In Telangana, as many as eight deaths and 1,763 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking the total number of cases to 95,700 in the state, a media bulletin from the director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana informed on Wednesday. The total figure includes 20,990 active cases and 73,991 recoveries. 719 deaths have been reported from the state.

With the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases, Kerala has reported 2,333 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count of active cases to 17,382, said State Health Department of the state on Wednesday.

As per the state Health Department, Kerala has also reported 1,217 recoveries and 7 deaths reported in the past one day, with this a total of 32,611 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far.

Karnataka reported 8,642 new COVID-19 cases (including 2,804 cases from Bengaluru Urban), 7,201 discharges and 126 deaths. The total number of cases rises to 2,49,590, including 81,097 active cases, 1,64,150 discharges and 4,327 deaths, said the state Health Department.

Out of 1,126 new cases in Gujarat, a maximum of 175 cases were reported from Surat. Ahmedabad city recorded 149 new cases during the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the recovery rate improved further and reached up to 78.71 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry stands at 8,762, including 5,312 recoveries and 3,321 active cases, the Health Department informed.

Odisha Information and Public Relations Department updated that 2,589 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.

Among the new cases, 1,574 are from quarantine centres, while the remaining 1,015 are local contact cases. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 67,122, while 45,315 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 21,382 active cases. A total of 372 people have died from the infection in the state, added the Department.

As many as 1,693 new COVID-19 cases, 941 recoveries and 24 deaths reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases rises to 36,083, including 12,460 active cases, 22,703 recovered cases and 920 deaths, said the state government. In Chandigarh, the tally rose to 2,396, including 1,012 active cases, 1,351 recoveries and 31 deaths, added the Chandigarh administration.

Arunachal Pradesh has registered the highest spike for a single day with 133 COVID-19 cases with Upper Subansiri, taking the bulk of caseload (65 positive cases) and West Kameng was second (22 cases).

With 78 new cases and 55 recoveries, the recovery rate in Manipur now stands at 58 per cent after reporting 55 recoveries in the state. There are 1,958 active cases in the state. After the death of one more person due to COVID-19 related complications, the death toll in the state has risen to 18, said the Union Health Ministry.

In Mizoram, 45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed yesterday. The total cases have reached 860 and the active cases stand at 481 in the state. (ANI)

