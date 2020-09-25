New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): On the day when India has registered the highest number of tests in a single day with nearly 15 lakhs tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the trend of high recoveries continues unabated.

More than 47.5 lakh (47,56,164) patients have recovered so far while 81,177 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Farm Bill Protests in Tamil Nadu: Farmers Protest with Human Skulls Against Agriculture Bills.

Recovered cases have exceeded active cases (9,70,116) by nearly 38 lakhs (37,86,048) till date.

Spurred by this number of very high recoveries, the national Recovery Rate continues to follow a rising curve. It stands at 81.74 per cent on Friday.

Also Read | Bollywood Drug Probe: NCB to Summon Karan Johar Soon, Claims Akali Dal Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The health ministry stated that about 73 per cent of the new recovered cases have been reported from ten States/UTs, viz. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 17,000 new recoveries. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 8,000 to the single-day recoveries.

According to the health ministry, 86,052 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. At least 75% of the new cases are found to be concentrated in ten states/UTs. Maharashtra contributed more than 19,000 to the new cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 7,000.

About 1,141 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. The government has informed that at least 83% of these are from 10 States/UTs. About 40 per cent of the new deaths reported on Thursday are from Maharashtra with 459 deaths followed by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh with 76 and 67 deaths, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)