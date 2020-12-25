New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Christmas brought good news for India whose overall COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.77 per cent on Friday, with Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the worst affected areas in the country, reporting no positive cases, for the first time since the spread of the coronavirus in one of Asia's largest slums.

"The recovery rate has improved to 95.77 per cent on Friday. The cumulative recovered cases stand at 0.97 crore (97,17,834). The gap between the recovered and active cases is also steadily increasing and presently stands at 94,35,915," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

After 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries reached 97,17,834, while with 23,068 new COVID-19 infections, India's total case count reached 1,01,46,846 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 2,81,919 active cases in the country, while with 336 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has mounted to 1,47,092.

Meanwhile, 10 states/Union territories have contributed 77.38 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported 3,431 new COVID-19 cases, 1,427 discharges, and 71 deaths today, as per the state Health Department. Out of these, Mumbai reported 596 new COVID-19 cases, 377 recoveries/discharges and 11 deaths today. For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, no positive cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today.

Kerala reported maximum 5,397 new COVID-19 cases and 4,506 recoveries today.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases, 1,103 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the data of the government of Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka reported 1,005 new COVID-19 cases, 1,102 discharges and five deaths today.

Andhra Pradesh reported 355 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 8,80,430, as the per state Health Department.

Delhi continued to show a decline with 758 new COVID-19 cases, while reporting 1,370 recoveries and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department.

Punjab reported 320 new COVID-19 cases, 412 discharges, and nine deaths today, said the government of Punjab.

Compared globally, India has one of the lowest case fatalities per million of the population (106). India's Case Fatality Rate is 1.45 per cent at present, the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

