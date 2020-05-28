India News | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Now 42.75 Pc

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Health Ministry said on Thursday that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India has gone up to 42.75 per cent after 3,266 patients were cured in the last 24 hours.

"The number of cases under active medical supervision is 86,110. So far, a total of 67,691 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3,266 patients were found cured. This takes our total recovery rate to 42.75 per cent," a ministry release said.

It said the Centre is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. "These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the release said. (ANI)

