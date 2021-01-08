New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): India has reported a total of 1,04,13,417 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

These include 20,539 people who have recovered from the deadly infection and 234 people who succumbed in the last 24 hours.

While 1,00,37,398 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,570 persons have lost their lives to the virus in the country.

There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. Kerala, the worst affected state in the country, has reported 64,639 active cases.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu to oversee the dry run drill said that in the next few days, India should be able to start inoculating its citizens against Covid-19.

As many as 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 7 including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

With the country set to roll out vaccine against coronavirus, the External Affairs Ministry on Friday said India has been at the forefront of global response in the common fight against the disease by providing medicines and other essential supplies and is ready to cooperate in providing vaccines to the neighbours.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.According to the media bulletin by Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 8,84,490.

Rajasthan reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and 537 recoveries today while Maharashtra has reported 3,693 new COVID-19 cases, 2890 discharges and 73 deaths today.

Uttarakhand has reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, 390 recoveries and 7 deaths today.

As many as 444 new coronavirus cases, 823 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi State health bulletin.With this, 6,29,282 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded including 6,14,849 recoveries and 10,654 fatalities in the metropolis so far.

A total of 82 persons were found with the new mutant variant of coronavirus so far, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

About 22 students and 3 teachers of a school in Asarganj here were found COVID positive on Friday, said the health department.After receiving the information, a medical team rushed to the area and announced it as a containment zone.

A total of 346 new COVID-19 cases, 397 discharges and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday, the state health department informed on Friday.

The total count of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,89,135, including 5,000 active cases and 2,82,574 recoveries. The death toll due to the virus stands at 1,561. (ANI)

