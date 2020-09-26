New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 93,379 deaths.

Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,73,190, Karnataka 98,493, Andhra Pradesh 67,683, Uttar Pradesh 59,397 and Tamil Nadu 46,386.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 25 were 7,02,69,975. The number of samples tested on September 25 is 13,41,535.

As many as 1,457 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours in Bihar, said the Health Department on Saturday.

As many as 7,006 new COVID-19 cases, 3,199 recoveries and 21 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. So far, 1,14,530 patients have recovered; number of active cases now is 52,678, said Kerala Government.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,293 new coronavirus cases (out of 75,990 tests), 9,125 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,68,751 including 5,97,294 recoveries, 65,794 active cases and 5,663 deaths, according to State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,647 new COVID-19 cases, 5,612 discharges and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 5,75,017 including 5,19,448 discharges and 9,233 deaths, said State Health Department.

A total of 1,217 new COVID-19 cases (720 from Jammu and 497 from Kashmir), 1,937 recoveries (1154 from Jammu and 783 from Kashmir) and 20 deaths were reported from Jammu and Kashmir today. Total positive cases now are 71,049, including 18,430 active cases, 51,494 recoveries and 1,125 deaths, said State Health Department.

Rajasthan reported 2,045 new COVID-19 cases, 1,706 recoveries and 14 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,26,775 including 1,05,994 recoveries, 19,355 active cases and 1,426 deaths, according to the State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan.

Chandigarh reported 207 new positive cases today. The total number of cases is now 11,380 including 2,298 active cases, 8,937 recoveries and 145 deaths, said UT Government.

As many as 949 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 46,281 including 34,649 recoveries, 10,856 active cases and 566 deaths, said State Government.

Manipur has reported 260 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries and one death today, taking total cases to 10,051 including 7,681 recoveries and 64 deaths. Recovery rate is at 76.42 per cent, according to the State Government.

Punjab reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 recoveries, and 54 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,08,684, including 86,013 discharges, 3,188 deaths, and 19,483 active cases, said State Health Department, Government of Punjab. (ANI)

