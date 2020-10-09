New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, this includes 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured and discharged or migrated cases. With the increase of 964 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,06,490.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges today. The total cases in the state rose to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,36,491, the State Health Department said.

A total of 10,913 new COVID-19 cases, 114 deaths and 9,091 discharges were reported in Karnataka on Friday. Total cases in the state rose to 6,90,269, including 9,789 deaths and 5,61,610 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,18,851, said the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

A total of 5,145 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,44,864 including 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths so far, said the State Government.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,185 new COVID-19 cases, 5,357 discharges and 68 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 6,46,128, including 44,197 active cases, 5,91,811 discharges and 10,120 deaths, said the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat reported 1,243 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 1,49,194, including 1,29,441 discharges and 3.550 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,203, said the Government of Gujarat.

A total of 829 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,22,459 including 10,153 active cases and 3,773 deaths, said the State Government.

Delhi reported 2,860 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,03,693 out of which 21,955 are active patients, said the State Government.

Manipur recorded 131 new COVID-19 positive cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rose to 12,810 including 9,866 recoveries, 2,858 active cases and 86 deaths, said the State Health Department.

Rajasthan reported 2,180 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 1,54,785 including 1,621 deaths, 1,31,766 recoveries and 21,398 active cases, said the State Health Department.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 636 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 cases in the UT rose to 82,429 including 11,144 active cases, 69,979 recoveries and 1,306 deaths, said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kerala reported 9,250 new COVID-19 cases, taking active patients in the state to 91,756. A total of 1,75,304 people have recovered from the infection, said the State government.

Himachal Pradesh detected 64 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in the state to 16,864 cases including 2,866 active cases, 13,740 recoveries and 238 deaths, said the State Health Department.

Jharkhand reported 768 new COVID-19 cases, 1,158 recoveries and 6 deaths today. The total cases in the state rose to 91,254, including 81,654 recoveries and 781 deaths. The active cases in the state stand at 8,819, said the Government of Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that the new recoveries in the country have exceeded the new cases for three continuous weeks, unabated.

It also said that the "new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline." (ANI)

