New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): With 41,100 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have surged to 88,14,579, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With 447 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,29,635.

The number of total active cases stands at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours while the total discharged cases stand at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 85,045 active cases, 16,09,607 recoveries and 45,809 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 28,045 active cases, 8,18,392 recoveries and 11,491 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 44,329 active cases and 7,423 deaths while 4,23,078 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 77,508 active cases, 4,34,730 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,822 according to the Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 14, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

