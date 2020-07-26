New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases include 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added. With 705 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 32,063.

Maharashtra has reported 3,66,368 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi at 2,13,723 and 1,30,606 cases respectively.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,986 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths today. The total number of recoveries stand at 1,56,526 recoveries and death toll at 3,494. There are 53,703 active cases as of today, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 1,075 more COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths and 1,807 recoveries have been reported from Delhi on Sunday, said the State Government.

With 1,075 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 1,30,606 including 11,904 active cases. While 1,14,875 recoveries have been reported in the Delhi so far, the death toll stands at 3,827.

The bulletin said 5,032 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,501 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday.

A detailed analysis of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi carried out by the Health Department, Government of NCT Delhi (GNCTD), for the period 1-12 June and 1-12 July has revealed a 44 per cent decline in deaths - from 1089 during 1-12 June to 605 during 1-12 July, said Government of Delhi.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,42,263 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday and overall 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested so far.

In a first, a total of 4,42,031 samples were tested in the country in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples while private labs also scaled a new high by testing 79,878 samples in a single day.

"In the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested. For the first time, government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private labs also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 611 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 35,909. This includes 9,935 active cases. While 25,353 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 621.

1,376 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths due to the infection have been reported from Odisha in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department, leading to the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 25,389 including 9,287 active cases. While 15,928 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 140, it added.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally rises to 2,136. There are 929 active cases, 1,178 recovered cases and 12 deaths, said State Health Department.

As many as 927 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today. There are 9,655 active cases and 9,302 patients have recovered till date, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

28 new cases and four recoveries reported today, taking the total number of cases to 318. There are 138 active cases, while 18 have been discharged, according to Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration.

Karnataka reported 5,199 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 96,141 including 58,417 active cases and 1,878 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, 7627 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, 3041 patients discharged after recovering from the disease. The total positive cases in the state rise to 96,298 including 46,301 discharged patients and 1041 deaths, said State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh.

Punjab has reported 534 new COVID-19 positive cases today. The total number of cases now stands at 13,218 including 4,102 active cases, 8,810 discharged cases and 306 deaths, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab Government.

Bihar reported 2,605 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38,919. According to the State Health Department, 1,311 cases were reported on Friday, and 1,294 cases on Saturday.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,531 including 113 active cases, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (ANI)

